No media bill without consulting stakeholders: Minister Information

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that no media bill will be introduced without consulting political parties and the stakeholders including the journalist bodies and Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

In a brief interaction with the media persons after meeting CPNE representatives at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Saturday, he contradicted the news item being circulated in the media that government was mulling an ordinance aimed at curbing voice of the media.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was committed to protect rights of the media workers, adding that the rights of the cameramen and other workers needed to be protected in the industry and the government would not compromise on it.

"PTI government would not impose any curbs on media as it is a party rooted in the middle class", he responded, stressing the need to introduce regulation to check the spread of fake news.

The Minister Information said the CPNE had agreed, during the meeting, there was need to change the existing framework for the media industry besides framing new media regulations to improve its working.

About rifts within party lines, Minister Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said there was no veracity in the news, adding that PTI was united under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.