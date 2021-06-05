UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Media Bill Without Consulting Stakeholders: Minister Information

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:47 PM

No media bill without consulting stakeholders: Minister Information

Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that no media bill will be introduced without consulting political parties and the stakeholders including the journalist bodies and Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that no media bill will be introduced without consulting political parties and the stakeholders including the journalist bodies and Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

In a brief interaction with the media persons after meeting CPNE representatives at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Saturday, he contradicted the news item being circulated in the media that government was mulling an ordinance aimed at curbing voice of the media.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was committed to protect rights of the media workers, adding that the rights of the cameramen and other workers needed to be protected in the industry and the government would not compromise on it.

"PTI government would not impose any curbs on media as it is a party rooted in the middle class", he responded, stressing the need to introduce regulation to check the spread of fake news.

The Minister Information said the CPNE had agreed, during the meeting, there was need to change the existing framework for the media industry besides framing new media regulations to improve its working.

About rifts within party lines, Minister Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said there was no veracity in the news, adding that PTI was united under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Media Government Industry Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

South Korea trounce Turkmenistan but Lebanon keep ..

11 seconds ago

Pakistan hosts World Environment Day, calls rich c ..

12 seconds ago

NA speaker invites opposition to sit for electoral ..

14 seconds ago

Nigeria Suspends Twitter After Removal of Presiden ..

16 seconds ago

Belarus to Go to Court For Compensation of Losses ..

3 minutes ago

Hosting of WED, recognition of success of Imran Kh ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.