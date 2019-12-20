“No media talks, no more leaks: Interior Ministry bars its officials

(@fidahassanain)

The Ministry said that no information would be shared with media without prior approval of interior secretary.

ISLAMABAD: ( Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 20th,2019) In a move what can be said another indirect attack on freedom of press, the interior ministry has put bar on its officials from holding media talk and expressing viewpoint on media, the sources said here on Friday.

According to the details, the decision would be implemented on the interior ministry and its subsidiaries to avert the risk of leaking of news.

“Any official statement to be issued to media will be subject to the written approval of interior secretary,” the sources said while quoting a new notification issued to the officials in order to bar them from leaking information and news to the reporters.

The ministry also restrained its officials from using social media.

The subordinate departments that come under the interior ministry include Islamabad police, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Directorate General of Civil Defence, Frontier Corps (FC) and Pakistan Rangers.