No medicine sale without pharmacist: Health Secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam here on Monday directed all medical stores and pharmacies to sale medicines under direct supervision of qualified pharmacist.

In this connection, Chief Drug Controller (CDC) also issued a notification under which all medical stores and pharmacies would be bound to follow the rule 20(1) 2007 for drug sale.

The secretary took this action on receiving multiple complaints against medical stores and pharmacies.

She said that all drug inspectors were suggested to follow the instructions.

This notification will be implemented in all medical stores in the province and strict action according to laws will be taken on non compliance of the instructions.

Medical dispensers or B category license holder can work as assistant only. This step is taken to ensure the provision of proper drugs according to the prescriptions, as wrongly prescribed medicine can be fatal for the patients.