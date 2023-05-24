UrduPoint.com

No Mega Development Project Launched By Past Govt : NA Told

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

No mega development project launched by past govt : NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha on Wednesday apprised the National Assembly that past government did not launch any mega development project despite taking massive loans.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, she said that other countries also took loans to enhance their capacities.

However, in Pakistan no such initiative was taken despite hefty borrowing, she added.

She said "We have taken the loans for retiring of previous loans. Major chunk of loans spent on debt servicing".

Regarding current inflationary trend, the minister said international factors had significantly contributed to the price hike of essential commodities.

However, she said responsibility also rested with the provinces to maintain supply chains to check the inflation.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Price Government

Recent Stories

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national eff ..

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national efforts for global leadership in ..

42 minutes ago
 NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

2 hours ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

2 hours ago
 FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.