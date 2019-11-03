UrduPoint.com
No Mega Operation Insight Against Encroachment

Sun 03rd November 2019 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :The residents of Rawalpindi demanded department concerned to take action against encroachment mafia as the encroachers have set their business on roads.

They complaint that the encroachers open spaces in Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, MuslimTown, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road,Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in areas falling in the domain of the municipal body.

Nadeem Malik area resident of Bara market told that no action was being taken against encroachers which creates problems for the people in the flow of traffic as well as for pedestrians besides being a security risk.

When contacted with an official of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) he said that anti encroachment drive was going successfully in the city and adjacent densely populated areas have been made clear.

