No mega operation launched against encroachment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The residents of Rawalpindi have demanded to take action against encroachment mafia as the encroachers have set their business on roads and open spaces in Bara Market, Namak Mandi, Narnkari Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Trunk Bazaar,Jamia Masjid Road, Sadiqabad, MuslimTown, Commercial Market, Saidpur Road, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Asghar Mall Road,Ganjmandi Road, Dhoke Mangtal Road and Bagh Sardaran in areas falling in the domain of the municipal body.

Tahir Mehmood a resident of Bara market area told that no action was being taken against encroachers which had been creating problems in flow of traffic and for pedestrians as well.

When contacted with an official of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) he said that anti encroachment drive was going on successfully in the city and adjacent densely populated areas had been made clear.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said encroachments were the major cause in the smooth flow of traffic, adding the traffic police was making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.

He urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment, saying that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.