No member arrested within premises of Parliament: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, said on Wednesday that CCTV footage confirmed that no member of Parliament was arrested within its premises.

Responding to a point raised by PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan, he said, that all records related to the arrest were available in the Speaker's chamber.

He said that the arrests took place outside the Parliament building.

He said that the entire house stood in support of the Speaker and said no one had asked him to refrain from engaging opposition members.

The minister invited opposition members to examine the footage present in the Speaker's chamber and expressed disappointment that PTI members lacked the courage to listen and engage in meaningful dialogue.

He reiterated that constructive conversation remains the key to resolving political issues.

APP/zah-sra