UrduPoint.com

No Mention Of Public Agenda In Bilawal's So Called Long March: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 06:35 PM

No mention of public agenda in Bilawal's so called long march: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not bring out any public agenda in the so-called long march launched by his party towards Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not bring out any public agenda in the so-called long march launched by his party towards Islamabad.

Bilawal had illegally utilized the Sindh government's resources in an attempt to make the march a success, the minister said in a statement while reacting to the PPP's chairman address to a public gathering.

He said the government had not created any hurdle in the way of march as it fully believed in the democratic norms. "Bilawal, himself, cannot dare to tell the number of the people participated in the march so far," he added.

Bilawal led march got lukewarm response in Punjab, he said, asserting that the PPP chairman did not have guts to even win the election at the level of Union Council.

Pointing out to the empty threats of Bilawal to the government, he said the PPP chairman's ultimatum of five-day had gone astray and now reduced to 24-hour.

He said the opposition would face humiliation as its no-trust drama was doomed to fail due to its diminishing popularity in public. Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government would complete its constitutional tenure of five-year, he added.

The minister said it was hard for opposition to digest the relief passed on by the government to the masses by reducing the fuel prices.

He said those who wanted to hold the prime minister accountable should better give answer to the people of Sindh that what they had done during their 15-year rule in Sindh.

Farrukh said the next election, scheduled in 2023, would be held in free and fair manner.

Dispelling the notion about suspension of the Benazir Income Support programme, he said the initiative was fully intact as some 34 programmes of social welfare had been launched under the umbrella of the Ehsaas Programme whose budget was increased to Rs 260 billion from Rs 85 billion.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Prime Minister Punjab Budget Long March Pakistan Peoples Party March From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

U.S. and Pakistan Air Force Carry Out Joint Traini ..

U.S. and Pakistan Air Force Carry Out Joint Training Exercise in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 110504 people to get Ehsas Kafalat Card in Bahawal ..

110504 people to get Ehsas Kafalat Card in Bahawalpur district

17 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court grants time to lawyers in SMR ..

Islamabad High Court grants time to lawyers in SMR case

19 seconds ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized All Sci ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized All Science Conference 2.0

39 minutes ago
 PMSA, Customs arrest 8 foreign smugglers, seize hu ..

PMSA, Customs arrest 8 foreign smugglers, seize huge quantity of drugs

22 seconds ago
 Seminar on 'Role of Hadith, Sunnah in comprehendin ..

Seminar on 'Role of Hadith, Sunnah in comprehending Holy Quran'

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>