No Metro Bus Service In Islamabad Amid PTI’s Protest Call

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2024 | 11:28 AM

Metro service in Rawalpindi will be operated as usual tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2024) In light of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest on November 24, the Metro Bus Service has been suspended in Islamabad.

The sources said that the metro bus service between IJP Road and Pak Secretariat in Islamabad would remain completely closed on November 23 due to PTI’s protest call.

However, metro services in Rawalpindi would operate as usual tomorrow.

The sources further stated that the metro bus service would be run between Saddar Station and Faizabad in Rawalpindi, but on November 24, metro services in both twin cities would be entirely suspended.

The decision to suspend the metro bus service has been made following directives from the district administration, sources confirmed.

On other hand, the PTI is all set totake out Islamabad march at every cost.

The PTI leaders said that they would reach D-Chowk on Sunday (tomorrow).

More Stories From Pakistan