No Mob To Be Spared If Law Violated: Rana Afzal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Saturday said that no mob would be spared to challenge the state's writ and every possible step would be taken to protect the life and property of the people.

"Government will adopt zero-tolerance against those take the law into their own hands in the country and only peaceful protests will be allowed," he said while reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf long march during a talk with a private news channel.

The law would take its course as it is the responsibility of the state to maintain law and order if protests are held in violation of rules, he mentioned.

He said that the Opposition should protest within the law and if anyone made a mistake, problems would arise for them.

Replying to a question, he said that Imran Khan's politics was just based on lies and propaganda, adding that the PTI chief's proposed long march was an attempt to destabilize the country, democracy as well as the economy.

