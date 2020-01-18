No more appointments on general duties in health: Secretary

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman banned all kinds of appointments of doctors and other staff members of P&SHD on general duties here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman banned all kinds of appointments of doctors and other staff members of P&SHD on general duties here on Saturday.

He said that it was observed that officers appointed on general duties were found absent from their acquired posts usually.

While ending a destructive malpractice of appointment of doctors and staff to the seats of their own choice, Secretary P&SHD cleared that doctors and staff members would perform their duties on their allotted seats only.

Meanwhile, no more doctors and staff will be appointed on general duty as attaches, special and temporary basis.

The concerned department has been directed to ensure the implementation of this decision in true letter and spirit.

Secretary P&SHD also abolished the practice of appointment of staff members on multiple posts.

Muhammad Usman warned that "Strict action will be taken against law breakers." He said that "We are ensuring best health facilities across the province and this is only possible when malpractice of already allocated staffs' appointments to their favorite posts, is completely abolished".