UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No More Appointments On General Duties In Health: Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 10:24 PM

No more appointments on general duties in health: Secretary

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman banned all kinds of appointments of doctors and other staff members of P&SHD on general duties here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman banned all kinds of appointments of doctors and other staff members of P&SHD on general duties here on Saturday.

He said that it was observed that officers appointed on general duties were found absent from their acquired posts usually.

While ending a destructive malpractice of appointment of doctors and staff to the seats of their own choice, Secretary P&SHD cleared that doctors and staff members would perform their duties on their allotted seats only.

Meanwhile, no more doctors and staff will be appointed on general duty as attaches, special and temporary basis.

The concerned department has been directed to ensure the implementation of this decision in true letter and spirit.

Secretary P&SHD also abolished the practice of appointment of staff members on multiple posts.

Muhammad Usman warned that "Strict action will be taken against law breakers." He said that "We are ensuring best health facilities across the province and this is only possible when malpractice of already allocated staffs' appointments to their favorite posts, is completely abolished".

Related Topics

All From Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed and Merkel review bilateral ties ..

11 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Media Council’s ..

11 minutes ago

PTI to complete its constitutional tenure: Sheikh ..

2 minutes ago

Haaland bags 20-minute hat-trick on Dortmund debut ..

18 minutes ago

Immobile hat-trick as Lazio thrash Sampdoria, keep ..

18 minutes ago

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to app ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.