No More Concessions For India: Ghulam Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

No more concessions for India: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Pakistan was considering the closure of its airspace for Indian flights including those of VVIPs.

"We got India's request for their president's flight. It was discussed with all relevant quarters and decided that enough is enough, no more concessions for India," he said in an interview with Indian newspaper, The Hindu.

"Various options were under consideration at the moment regarding Pakistani airspace's use for Indian flights. Apart from VVIP flights, we are considering not to allow Indian Airlines to use our airspace," He said it had been more than a month now that people in Kashmir did not have access to hospitals, there was food shortage and students could not go to schools or colleges,said a press release.

"India attacked Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. We only responded, and successfully so. India closed its airspace after [the] Balakot [air strikes], we responded.

But we also opened the airspace again as a goodwill gesture. Unfortunately, India has taken our goodwill gestures as a sign of weakness." India continued to flout international laws and the Modi government was least bothered about its "reprehensible" conduct in Kashmir, he added.

