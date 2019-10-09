K-P government has announced no more cooperation with doctors.Provincial minister for information Shaukat Yousafzai has alleged doctors that they have opposition's support.He said doctors would not be given any concession

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) K-P government has announced no more cooperation with doctors.Provincial minister for information Shaukat Yousafzai has alleged doctors that they have opposition's support.He said doctors would not be given any concession.If doctors want to work then they should come on their job, he added.

He asked" will we send doctors from US in the areas of Dir and Kohistan if our doctors do not go there.He said the claim of doctors regarding privatization of hospitals is wrong.DHA and RHA rules are just for making the condition of hospitals better.If anybody said that current system is better than we will withdraw our health reforms.He said this year till December Health Card would be given to all then reforms will cause what damage?