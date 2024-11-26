No more dialogue with PTI: Mohsin Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said that the government has decided that there will be no more dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Addressing a press conference at D-Chowk the minister said that a meeting headed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Shahrif has decided that the area has to be kept clear and avoid bloodshed but it should be very clear to PTI leadership that there will be no more dialogue with PTI.

He said that the government wants to facilitate the residents of Islamabad and for this reason, internet service remained unblocked but the other side is armed and continuously attacking the law enforcement agencies to disrupt the peace and order in the city.

He said that the entire nation and media witnessed that the protestors wanted bloodshed but the government avoided it.