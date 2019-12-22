UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No More Fake Medicines In Markets: Secy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department have joined hands with the Punjab Food Authority to control forgery in medicines.

In this connection, both departments would launch province-wide surprise grand operation against counterfeiters and fake drugs which were being sold in the market on the name of supplements or nutraceuticals.

This was stated by Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, adding that mostly fake drug manufacturers were running their businesses with the name of functional foods or nutraceuticals to keep themselves safe from the Drug Act.

He said, "All those drugs which are not included in the Drug Act that fall under the jurisdiction of the Food Authority." Muhammad Usman said that the standing committee had approved PFA to make the food and drug authority in its eighth meeting.

A joint action of the PFA and the Health Department would help in eliminating counterfeiters in Punjab, he concluded.

