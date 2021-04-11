No more future of PDM: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was disintegrated and has no more future as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party had parted their ways.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was too difficult for both the political parties to run the PDM's affairs as together.

He said the politics of resignations time was over now so opposition parties should sit-together with the treasury benches for introducing electoral reforms in the country.

The minister said the government had invited the opposition parties many times to work together for electoral reforms but they were not ready for the purpose.

He said PDM was disintegrated and everyone could easily see differences among the opposition parties.