No more hike in power, gas tariffs; prices to come down now: Prime Minister Imran Khan

MOHMAND, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday firmly announced that the government would no more increase gas and electricity tariffs as the inflation had been controlled and the prices of the commodities would move downward now.

Addressing a huge public gathering after distributing Kafalat Cards among deserving people under anti-poverty Ehsaas program, he said: "I have decided not to increase the power tariff anymore because the people can't afford anymore. I have decided to take all possible measures to bring down the power tariff in any way." Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Chairperson Ehsaas Program Dr Sania Nishtar, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhw Mehmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman were also present on the stage.

The prime minister said the prices had surged in the past due to the contracts signed by the previous government, agreeing the purchase of power and gas at exorbitant prices.

The incumbent government was helpless due to such unjustified contracts and the subsidies, provided by the government swelled the circular debt, he added.

He said the government would talk to the power producers, urging them to bring down the power prices and close down the plants which were producing costly electricity as no more burden could be shifted to the people and industries.

Similarly, he said due to the 15-year gas contract signed by the previous government, Pakistan was getting gas supply at higher rates in the world.

The prime minister told the gathering that the government had started rectifying the system to provide job opportunities to the people and bring down the inflation. "We have started rectifying the system now. Don't worry, difficult time is over. 2019 was even more difficult. Inflation has been controlled and the prices (of the commodities) will come down," he remarked.

