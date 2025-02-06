No more shortage of meningitis vaccine for Umrah travelers: secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The shortage of meningitis vaccine in Punjab has been resolved after swift action by Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and Punjab Health Secretary Nadia Saqib to address the shortage of meningitis vaccine, a mandatory requirement for Umrah travelers.

According to Health Secretary Nadia Saqib, a fresh consignment of 16,000 vials of the meningitis vaccine reached Lahore on Thursday. She assured that the vaccine is being distributed to all major chain pharmacies to ensure its availability for the public.

She further directed vaccine distributors to maintain a continuous supply, warning that any shortage will not be tolerated.

To prevent future shortages, she also confirmed that Pfizer has been instructed to ensure an adequate stock of the vaccine.

Nadia Saqib emphasized that strict monitoring is in place to ensure the vaccine is available at controlled prices, adding that overcharging will not be tolerated. The official price of the vaccine is Rs. 6,500, as per the Punjab Health Department.

She further stated that the Chief Drug Controller Punjab and drug inspectors across all districts have been strictly ordered to enforce the official price, ensuring that no one exploits the public by selling the vaccine at inflated rates.