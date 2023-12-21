Open Menu

No More U-turn, Breaches To Ensure Smooth Traffic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023

No more U-turn, breaches to ensure smooth traffic

The district administration has decided to close all U-turns and plug breaches in the road dividers on the main city roads temporarily to observe its impact and thrash out a comprehensive traffic plan to address the traffic muddle problem and minimize the risk of accidents.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The district administration has decided to close all U-turns and plug breaches in the road dividers on the main city roads temporarily to observe its impact and thrash out a comprehensive traffic plan to address the traffic muddle problem and minimize the risk of accidents.

The initiative would practically ensure one-way traffic on main city roads where motorists and motorcycle riders would find U-turns only at the next cross-section and none in between the two Chowk. A meeting of the regional transport authority, chaired by deputy commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer, also decided to launch a vehicle inspection system under which all vehicles including the motorcycle rickshaws would undergo fitness tests and those found fit would be issued fitness certificates, according to an official release issued here Thursday.

Chief Traffic Officer Rana Muhammad Naeem and Secretary RTA Mohsin Nisar gave a detailed briefing to DC. They said that over a Rs 200,000 fine was imposed on violators last month in the ongoing Axle-Load-Management campaign. They said that Axle Load Checking Points were set up at the motorway section from Naag Shah Chowk to Jalalpur Pirwala. The Brands Road in the Gulgasht area would be converted into a one-way road to lessen traffic load. DC ordered that checking points be set up at the entry/exit points of the city to discourage overloading practices. He also ordered action against illegal bus/wagon stands without any discrimination.

