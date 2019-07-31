UrduPoint.com
No Move Of Corrupt Elements To Succeed: Aslam Iqbal

Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:07 PM

No move of corrupt elements to succeed: Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that no move of corrupt elements would succeed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that no move of corrupt elements would succeed.

Talking to different delegations of party workers in his office, he said that corruption of billions of rupees of past rulers is surfaced who made tall claims of leaving politics, if corruption of a single penny was proved.

He said that corrupt elements would have to answer their misdeeds. He said that politics of agitation was only political drama for concealing the corruption of past rulers.

He added that now people fully recognized the faces of those who looted national exchequer and both big parties have no repute among the masses due to their corruption.

"A corruption free Pakistan is our goal and the process of accountability without discrimination will remain continued," he added.

