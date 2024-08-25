No mpox case in Bahawalpur: CEO Health

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Aamir Bashir has said that the laboratory test had confirmed that no monkeypox virus was found in the blood sample of a patient of Bahawalpur.

He told media persons here that a rumour was spread that mpox was found in a patient admitted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ahmadpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur district. “It was just a rumor that a patient infected with the mpox virus was admitted to THQ Hospital in Ahmadpur East,” he said.

He said that a patient was admitted to THQ Hospita, Ahmadpur East for a routine treatment, but after the rumour of presence of mpox, the blood sample of the patient was dispatched to the medical laboratory for examination. “The laboratory report confirmed there was no presence of the virus in the patient,” he said.

He said that the blood sample of the patient had been dispatched to the Provincial Health Reference Lab Lahore for examination.