No NAB Notice Received By Hafeez Shaikh: Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

No NAB notice received by Hafeez Shaikh: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Finance on Thursday clarified that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh did not receive any notice so far from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as claimed in media reports.

"In response to media reports claiming that the National Accountability Bureau has issued a notice to Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, it is clarified that the Adviser has so far not received any notice," said a press statement issued by the ministry.

The Adviser stands ready to extend full cooperation to the NAB according with the law in any matter, it added.

