No NAB Official Authorized To Unnecessarily Call Any Citizen: DG NAB Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 04:45 PM

Director General National Accountability (NAB) Karachi Dr Najaf Quli Mirza on Tuesday said that no NAB official authorized to unnecessarily phone call to any citizen

He said that unnecessarily call be considered fake and should be immediately reported to Intelligence Wing of NAB Karachi.

In a statement on, the public is informed that they should beware of fraud and cheating through impersonation top officials of NAB and report such calls to Intelligence Wing of NAB Karachi's numbers 021-99207951 and 03337561001.

The public is informed that some notorious persons by using the Names of NAB officials approaching high profile officers / individuals and extorting money by threatening immediate arrest in case of non-compliance.

The public is informed in line with the directions of Chairman NAB, Justice (red) Javed Iqbal to aware people about NAB's proactive strategy of awareness and prevention.

In this connection, NAB Karachi has taken the cognizance of the matter against the accused persons namely Khalid Hussain son of Muhammad Urs Solangi bearing and his accomplice accused Aamir Hussain, Shoaib Chandio, Muhammad Sohail, Saqib Ashraf and others. After completion of investigation, NAB Karachi has filed a reference against the accused and case is under trial in Accountability Court Karachi.

The amount involved in the case comes Rs 91.1 million.

Four accused persons have been arrested in the case. One of the accused person namely Muhammad Sohail has entered into Plea Bargain with NAB and deposited Rs 9.4 million of ill-gotten money into the national exchequer.

Further investigation into the case has also been completed and supplementary reference is being filed. Accused Khalid Hussain is the mastermind of the scam.

Accused Khalid makes threatening calls through his Whatsapp numbers 0330-3439371, 0331-2906389, 0300-8277926, 0332-7509828, 0330-2893608, and 0304-2498840 and warns for unfavourable actions, if anyone refuses his offers.

The NAB Karachi had already conveyed directions through a letter to the Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh for disseminating the information to all officers and departments of Sindh Government with an advise to remain vigilant regarding the accused persons, impersonating themselves as Chairman NAB, DG NAB Karachi & DG NAB Sukkur.

The DG NAB Karachi has reiterated that maximum public awareness and participation will definitely lessen the menace of corruption and corrupt elements from country.

