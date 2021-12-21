No nation can progress without education:GOC Pano Aqil

The general officer commanding (GOC), Pano Aqil Garrison and Chairman Board of Governors Major General Noor Wali Khan Tuesday said that no nation could achieve progress and create an enlightening society without promoting quality education

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The general officer commanding (GOC), Pano Aqil Garrison and Chairman board of Governors Major General Noor Wali Khan Tuesday said that no nation could achieve progress and create an enlightening society without promoting quality education.

He was speaking as a chief guest at 30th annual Parents' Day ceremony at Cadet College Larkana (CCL), some 28kms away from here.

He said that academic, excellence knowledge character indispensable for developing any nation.

He said that our educational institutions must concentrate on character building of the youth so that they should not only qualified academically but also have possessed qualities of tolerance, self-respect, impeccable integrity, respect for others and, above all will to make contribution to their own society.

Noor Wali Khan lauded the efforts of the institution in securing excellent academic successes.

He further said that the strength of any nation lies in quality education, so our institutions should play their parts in inculcating quality education for the better future of the nation.

He lauded the contribution of Cadet College Larkana in character building of the youth and hoped that they would ultimately emerge as role models to be emulated in their respective careers.

Addressing the cadets, Major General Noor Wali Khan said always remember that ideas without actions do not produce any result. You should venture into the fields that no one had dared before and try to accomplish the most daunting tasks that might be pride to you, your parents, and institution and to your motherland, he added.

He said this institution has gifted you (cadets) the power of pen paired with the wisdom of book and developed your abilities to visualize, organize and execute.

Noor Wali Khan asked the cadets that it was now your turn to put in your sincere efforts in finding out ways aiming at to translating your dream in reality.

He also lauded the Girls Cadets of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Girls Cadet College Larkana who participated in the parade and displayed their talent.

He also praised Girls cadet for showing the same qualities to stand out shoulder-by-shoulder to the boys.

Chairman BoG of CCL was optimistic that the establishment of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Girls Cadet College Larkana will play its part in imparting quality education to the girls of Sindh especially from rural areas.

He stressed upon all the young cadets to derive maximum benefit out of the excellent facilities available at the college like class room equipped with multimedia, language Lab, computer Lab, sports and recreational facilities.

While appreciating the facilities and degree of commitment of the institution's staff, he said that the cadet college was excelling at national level in providing quality education.

He said that we should acquire and excel in scientific and technical knowledge, especially in information technology so that we can face the challenges of the modern era.

He further said that the progress report presented by the principal in his speech reflects the excellent performance of the college during last academic year. He congratulated the prize winners.

Earlier, Principal and the Project Director of Cadet College Larkana Brigadier Ghulam Raza SI(M) presented welcome address on the occasion.

He said college had excelled in various fields like cadets' joining Armed Forces, civil services and other fields with particular emphasis on punctuality, character building and discipline.

He said this college has the honor of being the only institution in the country for organizing Hifz-e-Latif and Hifz-e- Hadith on college level and Hifz-e-Iqbal, squash and swimming competition on national level.

Earlier, the GOC, 16 Division, Pano Aqil Major General Noor Wali Khan reviewed the march past by the boys and Girls cadets and took salute and awarded the "Colour" of the College to Z. A. Bhutto House in recognition to its overall performance.

The young cadets gave a demonstration of Commando action and gymnastics on the occasion.

He also distributed prizes, gold medals and shields among the Cadets and teachers for their outstanding performance in various fields.

The Principal of the College presented the College memento and a set of College publications to the chief guest.

The GOC Pano Aqil Garrison also took round the Academic Block, modernly developed I.T Lab, Cadets Facilitator Centre, College library, archives and Armed Forces Corner and inaugurated the science, arts and crafts exhibition at the campus He also visited Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Girls Cadet College Larkana.

Member National Assembly Nazir Ahmed Bughio, Commissioner Larkana Division Shafique Ahmed Mahesar, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Members of the BoGs of the College, prominent citizens, elected representatives of the area were present on the occasion.