No Nation Can Progress Without Passion To Sacrifice: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the passion to sacrifice is inevitable for any nation's development as it enables a person to remain steadfast and brave enough against any ordeal or tough circumstances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the passion to sacrifice is inevitable for any nation's development as it enables a person to remain steadfast and brave enough against any ordeal or tough circumstances.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, greeted the countrymen on the holy festival, which, he said, reminded the Muslims of the unprecedented obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and submission by Hazrat Ismail (AS) to the will of Allah Almighty.

The great example of sacrifice set by the two great personalities was loved and acknowledged by the Almighty to the extent that He made it obligatory for the Muslims to practice it throughout their lives, he added.

The Prime minister said the sacrifice was not just a practice of slaughtering an animal rather it meant to devote one's own desires for the greater causes.

The nations with such characteristics could achieve real progress and prosperity, he added.

Imran Khan said amid the prevailing social and economic situation in the country, it was need of the hour for the citizens to extend their all out cooperation to the steps taken by the government for national economic development.

Such a public support was inevitable for the government to steer the country out of economic crisis, which had been making the masses to bear consequent inflation, he added.

He said everyone would have to play their role to fulfill the desire of putting the country on track of economic development and prosperity.

The prime minister wished and prayed for the nation to be blessed with the numerous such festivities and enable it to practice in accordance with the true spirit of the sacrifice.

