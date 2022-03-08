No nation can prosper without contribution of its women: Dr Yasmin Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that no nation could develop and progress without meaningful contribution from its women population.

Addressing the International Women's Day event organized by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab here at Alhamra, the Minister said that women were proving themselves in every field of life. Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Hassaan Khawar was also present.

The Minister said that women were playing a vital role in improving the economy of the country, adding that they were working hard in every field.

She said, "I reached at K2 base camp with 5 patients in 2001 to raise awareness about Thalassemia in Pakistan. At that time everyone thought that as a woman I would not be able to do it but by the grace of Allah Almighty, I did it."She said that islam emphasized on women's rights.

At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Hassan Khawar distributed cash prizes and awards among women for outstanding performance in various walks of life.