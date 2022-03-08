UrduPoint.com

No Nation Can Prosper Without Contribution Of Its Women: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 11:06 PM

No nation can prosper without contribution of its women: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that no nation could develop and progress without meaningful contribution from its women population

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that no nation could develop and progress without meaningful contribution from its women population.

Addressing the International Women's Day event organized by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab here at Alhamra, the Minister said that women were proving themselves in every field of life. Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Hassaan Khawar was also present.

The Minister said that women were playing a vital role in improving the economy of the country, adding that they were working hard in every field.

She said, "I reached at K2 base camp with 5 patients in 2001 to raise awareness about Thalassemia in Pakistan. At that time everyone thought that as a woman I would not be able to do it but by the grace of Allah Almighty, I did it."She said that islam emphasized on women's rights.

At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Hassan Khawar distributed cash prizes and awards among women for outstanding performance in various walks of life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Progress Women Event From Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Int'l Women's Day celebrated in Punjab capital

Int'l Women's Day celebrated in Punjab capital

42 seconds ago
 Mauritania accuses Mali army of crimes against its ..

Mauritania accuses Mali army of crimes against its citizens

44 seconds ago
 Dragon fruit nursery inaugurated at Sindh Agricult ..

Dragon fruit nursery inaugurated at Sindh Agriculture University

5 minutes ago
 Opposition trying to promote horse-trading to divi ..

Opposition trying to promote horse-trading to divide PTI members: Senator

5 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan gets political par ..

Election Commission of Pakistan gets political parties' proposals on code of con ..

5 minutes ago
 Opposition files no-trust motion as per constituti ..

Opposition files no-trust motion as per constitution: Shehbaz Sharif

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>