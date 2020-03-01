UrduPoint.com
No Need To Fear Coronavirus: PU Medical Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 05:40 PM

No need to fear coronavirus: PU medical officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab University Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram has said that there was no need to fear coronavirus.

However, he added, people should adopt preventive measures to avoid contracting the disease.

In this regard, the PU Teaching Hospital has published pamphlets, posters and banners to create awareness among people, he added.

Dr Akram said that although the infection had spread in various countries of the world, people need to only adopt preventive measures to cope with the virus. He said that people should avoid fried and spicy food items, use vitamin C, cook the food at full strength, wash their hands from time to time, avoid keeping in touch with animals, cover their nose and mouth during cough and stay away from the patients suffering from flu.

More Stories From Pakistan

