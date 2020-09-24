No need to get NOC from CAA for constructions of new Islamabad International Airport

For the construction of new development projects around the Islamabad International Airport areas under the control of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), every builder of commercial and high-rise buildings was required to seek permission from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

To obtain an NOC for the height of a building, the builder had to first contact the Survey of Pakistan and the CAA to obtain an NOC, which took them two to three months.

According to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, since the construction sector has been given the status of industry, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza also issued orders to facilitate the approval process of maps and other housing schemes in his organization and efforts have also been made to change the legal reforms.

In this regard, he met Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and informed him that since construction work has started in Rawalpindi under the housing schemes along with the new Islamabad Airport.

To build tall buildings here, it is necessary to get NOC from CAA.

There is a lot of time wasted in this regard. Therefore, a plan of action should be formulated in this regard that if a housing scheme has been given NOC by CAA, then NOC is not required for the buildings to be constructed there. The builders and developers of Rawalpindi Islamabad, led by Sardar Tahir also met the Chairman RDA on this issue and requested him to provide facilities to the construction sector. The Federal Minister of Aviation and Chairman RDA said innovation procedures have been devised for the construction within radius 15km of the new airport. Including RDA Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering or any other institution where the communication system of the place where the construction will take place will enter Google. So that it will automatically know that how many high rise buildings or other structures are allowed on the site.

The CAA will also conduct a training workshop on September 30 for the masses concerned of these institutions so that the capacity of the personnel can be enhanced.