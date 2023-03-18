No need to hold dialogues with Imran Khan: Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Qadir Khan Mandokhail said on Friday that there was no need to hold dialogues with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as he was creating chaos in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI activists threw petrol bombs at the Punjab Police in Zaman Park.

When the cases are registered against the PTI leaders, they did not appear in the courts, "such behavior should not be of a political party", he said.

He said the PTI leadership and workers, tried to weaken the federation by creating confrontation between the police departments of the two provinces.

To a question, Qadir said that PTI chief basically wanted to sabotage the deal between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government by creating chaos and anarchy in the country which is highly condemnable.

Replying to another question about general elections, he said PPP strongly believes in supremacy of constitution and follow the way of democracy and always ready for the elections.