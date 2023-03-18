UrduPoint.com

No Need To Hold Dialogues With Imran Khan: Mandokhail

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

No need to hold dialogues with Imran Khan: Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Qadir Khan Mandokhail said on Friday that there was no need to hold dialogues with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as he was creating chaos in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI activists threw petrol bombs at the Punjab Police in Zaman Park.

When the cases are registered against the PTI leaders, they did not appear in the courts, "such behavior should not be of a political party", he said.

He said the PTI leadership and workers, tried to weaken the federation by creating confrontation between the police departments of the two provinces.

To a question, Qadir said that PTI chief basically wanted to sabotage the deal between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government by creating chaos and anarchy in the country which is highly condemnable.

Replying to another question about general elections, he said PPP strongly believes in supremacy of constitution and follow the way of democracy and always ready for the elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan IMF Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Punjab Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

6 minutes ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

14 minutes ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

14 minutes ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

12 minutes ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

22 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO A ..

US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO Application - Sullivan

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.