No Need To Keep Pakistan In FATF's Grey List:Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that out of 27 technical items of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan, Pakistan had already achieved 26 points whereas substantial progress was made on the remaining target

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that out of 27 technical items of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan, Pakistan had already achieved 26 points whereas substantial progress was made on the remaining target.

In a press statement, the foreign minister expressed his wonder over the FATF decision of still keeping Pakistan in its grey list.

"In my view, under such situation, there is no need to keep Pakistan in the grey list," he added.

Qureshi said it would be adjudged whether the FATF was a technical forum or political one and whether it was used for any political purposes.

The FATF itself admitted that Pakistan had achieved 26 points in the plan of action, he said, adding the country was committed to fully implement the remaining one.

"Some powers wanted FATF's sword hanging on our heads," he said.

He further categorically maintained that they had taken all the steps in their interests which included elimination of money laundering and financing of terrorism.

The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan was committed to take steps which were in its interest.

The FATF in its meeting on Friday announced that Pakistan had largely complied with 26 of the 27 items on the action plan, but kept the country on grey list, even after it addressed the sole remaining item.

