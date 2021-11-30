UrduPoint.com

'No Need To Make Vaccination Center Functional At Expo'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

'No need to make vaccination center functional at expo'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Tuesday that there was no need to the Expo Vaccination Center to be functional as health teams visited door to door for administrating corona vaccination under Reach Every Door (RED) Campaign.

Informing about the stance of the health department on the closure of Expo Vaccination Centre, he said that during first phase of the RED vaccination drive, more than 14 million people were vaccinated and soon the health department was heading towards RED campaign phase-2.

He added the PS&H department was vary concern about the life safety of people and maximizingefforts to end this pandemic. He stressed upon following standard operating procedures (SOPs)and vaccination was only possible solution to be safe.

