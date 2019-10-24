UrduPoint.com
No Negative Remarks Over Nawaz's Health: Nadeem Afzal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:13 PM

Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday said no politics and negligence would be tolerated on Nawaz Sharif health and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would provide best medical facilities to him in the country

Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed concern over the health issue of Nawaz Sharif and also directed all PTI leaders to avoid negative remarks over health issues and prayed early recovery, he said talking to a private news channel.

Nadeem Afzal said being a stubborn on policies was not the solution of the problems, leniency must be policies part of every political party, adding that it was the the responsibility of every political party to set some trends on humanity basis and to avoid character assassination of anyone in the politics.

He further said every political party was the victim of the system and stressed all political parties to solve problems being faced by the country in the parliament collectively, we should learn from the past, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI government would facilitate participants of so-called maulana march towards Islamabad although every political party had constitutional right of protest.

The government would deal with the protestors democratically but law would take its course against violators, he concluded.

