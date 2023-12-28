Open Menu

No Negligence In Duty Of General Elections: Faisal Uqeli

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 07:01 PM

No negligence in duty of general elections: Faisal Uqeli

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli has directed the concerned officers to give show cause notices to the staff members found neglecting their duties during the election phase, as it is a national obligation

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli has directed the concerned officers to give show cause notices to the staff members found neglecting their duties during the election phase, as it is a national obligation.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the preparations for the general elections in 2024 at the Commissioner's office here Thursday.

He said that in order to carry out this national duty effectively, a thorough plan and mutual consultation should be applied to the general election preparations.

Earlier, Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro briefed in detail about the arrangements made in the division in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He stated that the division had 16 national and provincial seats, comprising 11 Provincial Assembly seats and 5 National Assembly seats.

He expressed his satisfaction with the preparations for the general elections that would take place on February 8, 2024.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Imtiaz Ali February Election 2018

Recent Stories

District, Sessions Judge visits DHQ Civil Hospital

District, Sessions Judge visits DHQ Civil Hospital

17 minutes ago
 Dera police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost

Dera police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost

16 minutes ago
 KP cabinet approves Rs. 60 million for medical tra ..

KP cabinet approves Rs. 60 million for medical transplantation regulatory author ..

16 minutes ago
 ECP dismisses petition against Fawad's removal fro ..

ECP dismisses petition against Fawad's removal from cabinet

16 minutes ago
 40pc population suffering from malnutrition: UAF V ..

40pc population suffering from malnutrition: UAF VC

16 minutes ago
 2-kg Ice seized from passenger

2-kg Ice seized from passenger

16 minutes ago
61st annual parents day celebrations held at Cadet ..

61st annual parents day celebrations held at Cadet College Petaro

23 minutes ago
 Country's poultry sector attains international sta ..

Country's poultry sector attains international standards: FCCI

23 minutes ago
 Upgradation of monuments, mausoleums in progress i ..

Upgradation of monuments, mausoleums in progress in Multan

23 minutes ago
 RO reserves decision on Bilawal nomination papers

RO reserves decision on Bilawal nomination papers

23 minutes ago
 ACS orders completion of Children Hospital up-grad ..

ACS orders completion of Children Hospital up-gradation by Dec 31

24 minutes ago
 AC Shalimar checks prices at different areas

AC Shalimar checks prices at different areas

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan