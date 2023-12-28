No negligence in duty of general elections: Faisal Uqeli

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli has directed the concerned officers to give show cause notices to the staff members found neglecting their duties during the election phase, as it is a national obligation

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli has directed the concerned officers to give show cause notices to the staff members found neglecting their duties during the election phase, as it is a national obligation.

He said this while chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the preparations for the general elections in 2024 at the Commissioner's office here Thursday.

He said that in order to carry out this national duty effectively, a thorough plan and mutual consultation should be applied to the general election preparations.

Earlier, Regional Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro briefed in detail about the arrangements made in the division in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He stated that the division had 16 national and provincial seats, comprising 11 Provincial Assembly seats and 5 National Assembly seats.

He expressed his satisfaction with the preparations for the general elections that would take place on February 8, 2024.