No negligence in payment of dues to ex-staffers to be tolerated: MC East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Municipal Commissioner DMC East Faheem Khan Friday said that no negligence be shown in payment of dues to ex-employees and to heirs of those former staffers who died in the line of duty.

Faheem said this while addressing a meeting of concerned officials after assuming charge of his office here, said a statement.

The Municipal Commissioner East said that he will make all our efforts to solve the civic services related problems in the district East to serve the masses.

He also directed the officials concerned to ensure provision of group insurance facility to the employees.

The heads of the various departments of the DMC East briefed the participants of the meeting about the performance of their respective departments.