No negligence to be tolerated during anti- dengue campaign: Chief Secretary Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed to take strict action against concerned officers for showing negligence in the anti-dengue campaign.

Presiding over a meeting here at Commissioner office on Tuesday, the CS said that as the dengue fever has taken roots in the province including Rawalpindi , no negligence would be tolerated during prevailing situation.

Yousaf informed that eight more filter clinics would be set up in the district to decrease the load of patients in the district, adding presently four Basic Health Units(BHU) are providing treatment to dengue patients including BHU Barafkhana Chowk, Kotha Kalan, Dhoke Matkal and Dhoke Kala Khan.

He directed the officials to provide accurate data of the patients and directed Assistant Commissioners of the district to convene the concerned departments meetings on daily basis and expedite the anti-dengue surveillance from where dengue patients are being reported.

On the occasion, Commissioner Capt � Saqib Zafar briefed the meeting that at present 780 patients were admitted in the hospital out of which 494 were with positive results.

Saqib informed that 1550 beds were available in the allied hospitals of the city while private hospitals administration have been directed to treat the dengue patients and report about the number of patients on daily basis.