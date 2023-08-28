No negligence to be tolerated during anti-dengue activities: Dr Jamal

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday warned that strict action will be taken against those showing negligence in the anti-dengue campaign.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check the occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in high-risk union councils of the district.

He said departments failing to show adequate anti-dengue surveillance results would be held accountable and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Dr Jamal directed the officials concerned to conduct frequent surveys of dengue larvae breeding sites and regularly check the tyre shops, junkyards and nurseries.

The minister directed the officials to involve the Ulema in the campaign and urged them to create awareness among the masses in the Friday sermon. He said that no campaign could be successful without the public active participation.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta said that the involvement of the Islamabad administration and Cantonment Boards were being ensured during anti-dengue activities.

He said that the hospital's administration had been instructed to set up special wards and ensure the availability of required medicines during the dengue peak season.