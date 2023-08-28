Open Menu

No Negligence To Be Tolerated During Anti-dengue Activities: Dr Jamal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 10:57 PM

No negligence to be tolerated during anti-dengue activities: Dr Jamal

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday warned that strict action will be taken against those showing negligence in the anti-dengue campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday warned that strict action will be taken against those showing negligence in the anti-dengue campaign.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check the occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in high-risk union councils of the district.

He said departments failing to show adequate anti-dengue surveillance results would be held accountable and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Dr Jamal directed the officials concerned to conduct frequent surveys of dengue larvae breeding sites and regularly check the tyre shops, junkyards and nurseries.

The minister directed the officials to involve the Ulema in the campaign and urged them to create awareness among the masses in the Friday sermon. He said that no campaign could be successful without the public active participation.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta said that the involvement of the Islamabad administration and Cantonment Boards were being ensured during anti-dengue activities.

He said that the hospital's administration had been instructed to set up special wards and ensure the availability of required medicines during the dengue peak season.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Rawalpindi Nasir All

Recent Stories

UAE juniors team wins 5 medals at Arab Muay Thai C ..

UAE juniors team wins 5 medals at Arab Muay Thai Championship

13 minutes ago
 FIA gets two days more custody of Qureshi

FIA gets two days more custody of Qureshi

6 minutes ago
 IHC maintains stay against arrest of Shehryar Afri ..

IHC maintains stay against arrest of Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

37 seconds ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict on ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal seeking su ..

38 seconds ago
 Stocks advance on Powell comments, China boosted b ..

Stocks advance on Powell comments, China boosted by duty cut

12 minutes ago
 Sassui Palijo concerned over sending skyrocketed e ..

Sassui Palijo concerned over sending skyrocketed electricity bill to consumers

40 seconds ago
JI urges ECP to meet 90-day election deadline

JI urges ECP to meet 90-day election deadline

41 seconds ago
 Avoiding salt in meals may cut heart attack, strok ..

Avoiding salt in meals may cut heart attack, stroke risk by 20%: Study

55 minutes ago
 Relief to masses in electricity bill, caretaker go ..

Relief to masses in electricity bill, caretaker govt's priority: Solangi

55 minutes ago
 China scraps pre-departure Covid-19 tests for inbo ..

China scraps pre-departure Covid-19 tests for inbound travelers

56 minutes ago
 IT, inclusive education open paths to progress for ..

IT, inclusive education open paths to progress for differently-abled persons: Pr ..

55 minutes ago
 Two policemen killed, three injured in Lakki Marwa ..

Two policemen killed, three injured in Lakki Marwat

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan