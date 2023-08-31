No negligence to be tolerated during anti-polio campaign: ADCR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue (ADCR) Nabeel Raiz Sindho Thursday said that stern action would be taken against those showing negligence in the anti-polio campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review polio campaign arrangements starting from September 4 in high-risk areas of the district, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to run the campaign successfully.

Under the drive, the ADCR said that 2,770 teams including 2,430 mobile teams, 568 area incharges, 261 fixed points, and 156 Union council medical officers would visit four towns of the district including Rawalpindi city, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawalpindi rural, and Taxila which had been declared high-risk areas.

He added that drops would also be administered at 109 transit points while teams would be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

Nabeel said the purpose for launching the special drive was the presence of continuous detection of the polio virus from environmental samples collected from the area of Sarae Kala, Taxila, and Safdarabad, Rawalpindi.

He urged the parents to cooperate with the Polio teams and immunized their children against the crippling disease.