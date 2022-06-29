UrduPoint.com

No Negligence To Be Tolerated During Polio Drive: DC Loralai

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

No negligence to be tolerated during polio drive: DC loralai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Loralai Dr. Atiq-ur-Rehman Shahwani has said that all communities must work together to rid the country of polio virus.

People must cooperate with the polio teams so that the children could be saved from lifelong disability," he said during a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Polio Task Force on Wednesday.

District Health Officer Dr. Shabir Ahmed Mengal, WHO Dr. Zakia Nematullah and PPHI Akhtar Mohammad Polio Campaign Focal Person Babu Mukhtiarullah were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Loralai Dr.

Atiq-ur-Rehman Shahwani said that during the polio campaign"Polio vaccination teams are going door to door to ensure that our future generations can avoid disability and stand on their own feet and truly contribute to the development of the country."DC further said that during the polio campaign, the monitoring process should be further expedited and improved and the polio campaign should be made a success under the micro plan.

Earlier, DC Loralai and Dr. Zakia Nematullah of WHO, lauded the outstanding performance of the health workers.

Related Topics

Polio Loralai All From

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

19 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

44 minutes ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

2 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

3 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.