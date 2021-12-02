No negligence to be tolerated for provision of better service delivery: Tanveer

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary and secondary health south Punjab, Tanveer Iqbal Tabassam on Wednesday said no negligence would be tolerated regarding provision of basic heath facilities to masses.

During a surprise visit to (THQ) Tehsill Headquarter hospital Tounsa Shareef he expressed dissatisfaction over poor service delivery in the hospital.

He checked different wards and inquire about the provision of heath facilities to patients. He suspended a consultant surgeon Dr. Sher baz kalachi for being absent from duty under PEEDA act.

He also warned staffers to perform their duties with devotion.

He also directed hospital administration to take necessary steps for improving service delivery.

The Secretary health said the incumbent government was utilizing its all possible resources to provide the best health facilities to people.

Addressing to hospital staff he said, doctors should perform their duty with dedication and honesty as they have to play a vital role.

He said work on THQ up gradation was under way and would be completed soon.