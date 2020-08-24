UrduPoint.com
No Negligence To Be Tolerated In Anti-dengue Campaign: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:48 PM

No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue campaign: DC

Deputy Commissioner Capt rtd. Anwar Ul Haq on Monday said strict action will be taken against those showing negligence in the anti-dengue campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt rtd. Anwar Ul Haq on Monday said strict action will be taken against those showing negligence in the anti-dengue campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in high risk union councils of the district.

He said staff deployed for anti-dengue drive has been told that no negligence would be tolerated, adding that 100 percent attendance must be ensured.

Anwar directed the officials concerned to register FIR" s against commercial building owners if dengue larvae found from their premises again.

The DC directed the WASA officials to remove water after rain as the prevailing weather was most suitable for breeding of dengue larvae.

