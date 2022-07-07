UrduPoint.com

No Negligence To Be Tolerated In Anti-dengue Campaign: DC

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq Thursday said that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance in the anti-dengue campaign

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check the occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils where dengue patients were being reported.

The DC asked the concerned to ensure removing stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Tahir said that monitoring of the anti-dengue teams must be ensured to make the campaign more successful.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the field staff to wipe out the dangerous disease completely.

