No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue campaign: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema Wednesday said that strict action will be taken against those showing negligence in the anti-dengue campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check the occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in high-risk union councils of the district.

He said that the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae, therefore, strict compliance with the anti-dengue SOPs was needed to prevent it.

The DC said that staff deployed for the anti-dengue drive had been told that no negligence would be tolerated, adding, 100 per cent attendance must be ensured.

Cheema directed the concerned to expedite the anti-dengue surveillance activities to control the growth of dengue larvae by checking the graveyard and other places daily.

In addition, he directed the officials to monitor the dengue teams regularly and update data on dashboards regularly.