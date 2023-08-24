Open Menu

No Negligence To Be Tolerated In Anti-dengue Arrangements: DG FDA

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed the FDA officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance and said that no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in anti-dengue arrangements

He was inspecting cleanliness condition in FDA Complex here on Thursday.

He said that stagnant water, garbage heaps and abandoned items provide most suitable place for dengue breeding. Therefore, the FDA officials should maintain proper cleanliness in their offices besides removing stagnant water and garbage heaps without any delay so as to eliminate dengue breeding.

He also visited Record Room and directed its staff to keep the entire record up-dated in addition to ensuring its protection from environmental effects.

He directed the FDA officers to ensure continuous monitoring of dengue surveillance activities and send its reports regularly.

Additional Director FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub Gujjar and others were also present on the occasion.

