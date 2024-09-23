No Negligence To Be Tolerated In Anti-dengue Measures: FDA DG
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry on Monday said that negligence and carelessness in implementation of anti-dengue measures would not be tolerated and the staff concerned including officers would be held accountable under the law.
Presiding over a meeting here, he directed for mobilizing all available resources to control growth of dengue larvae in addition to accelerating anti-dengue efforts as current weather was most favorable for growth of dengue mosquitoes.
He directed for cleansing all offices of the authority, roofs, water tanks, flower pots on a daily basis. He also directed for keeping a vigil eye on places favorable for growth of dengue larvae including public parks, green belts and private housing schemes. He also stressed the need to include citizens in anti-dengue measures.
The DG also directed for organizing awareness sessions for people, and displaying banners and pamphlets.
