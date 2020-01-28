No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue campaign: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance in the anti-dengue campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported during last year.

He said staff deployed for anti-dengue drive had been told that no negligence would be tolerated, adding, that 100 percent attendance must be ensured.

He said Area In-charges and Supervisors at Union council level were responsible for eliminating dengue larvae and strict action would be taken against them if found negligent.

The DC stressed the need to compile dengue related data on the factual position and effective monitoring be ensured by door to door surveillance.

Anwar directed all concerned departments to keep close liaison with each other for completely wiping out dengue in the next year.