UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Negligence To Be Tolerated In Anti-dengue Campaign: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue campaign: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance in the anti-dengue campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance in the anti-dengue campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported during last year.

He said staff deployed for anti-dengue drive had been told that no negligence would be tolerated, adding, that 100 percent attendance must be ensured.

He said Area In-charges and Supervisors at Union council level were responsible for eliminating dengue larvae and strict action would be taken against them if found negligent.

The DC stressed the need to compile dengue related data on the factual position and effective monitoring be ensured by door to door surveillance.

Anwar directed all concerned departments to keep close liaison with each other for completely wiping out dengue in the next year.

Related Topics

Dengue All From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

42 seconds ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

43 seconds ago

Concerns over traffic blockade in bazaars expresse ..

35 seconds ago

Man awarded 10-year jail term in rape case in Laho ..

38 seconds ago

Conor Murray picked by Farrell for Ireland Six Nat ..

40 seconds ago

Over 560,000 People Displaced in Burkina Faso in 2 ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.