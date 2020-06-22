UrduPoint.com
No Negligence To Be Tolerated In Anti-dengue Campaign: DC

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:16 PM

No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue campaign: DC

Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar Ul Haq Monday said that strict action will be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance in the anti-dengue campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar Ul Haq Monday said that strict action will be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance in the anti-dengue campaign.

During a visit to Gulrez Housing Society to inspect anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

The DC said Area Incharges and Supervisors at Union council level are responsible for elimination of dengue larvae and strict action would be taken against them if found negligent.

He also visited the site of a washing service station in the area and asked them to ensure the SOPs regarding dengue.

The DC urged the citizens to cooperate with the field staff for completing wiping out the dangerous disease.

Anwar said that to make the campaign more successful effective monitoring of the anti-dengue teams was being ensured.

