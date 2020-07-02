UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Negligence To Be Tolerated In Anti-dengue Campaign: DC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue campaign: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt ®Anwar Ul Haq Thursday said that strict action will be taken against those showing negligence during indoor and outdoor surveillance in the anti-dengue campaign.

During a visit to Rani Market, union council 49 to inspect anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to check occurrence of dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

The DC said Area Incharges and Supervisors at Union council level are responsible for elimination of dengue larvae and strict action would be taken against them if found negligent.

The DC urged the citizens to cooperate with the field staff for completing wiping out the dangerous disease.

Anwar said that to make the campaign more successful effective monitoring of the anti-dengue teams was being ensured.

Related Topics

Dengue Visit Market All From

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

2 hours ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

3 minutes ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

3 minutes ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

3 minutes ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.