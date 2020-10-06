No negligence to be tolerated in anti polio drive: DC

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Tuesday directed the Health department teams to achieve 100 percent target of anti polio drive and no lethargy and negligence would be tolerated in this regard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Tuesday directed the Health department teams to achieve 100 percent target of anti polio drive and no lethargy and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that polio teams should work as per micro plan so that all children up to the age of five years could get vaccine drops.

He reviewed the progress of anti polio campaign and said that presence of polio teams at transport stands, railway stations and other important public places would help in achieving 100 percent target.

The DC also made it clear that sudden checking of anti polio campaign would continue and the concerned area in-charge would be held responsible for shortcomings.

During meeting, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmad gave a briefing on implementation and monitoring of the campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner M. Khalid, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, a representative of the World Health Organization and officials from other departments concerned were also present.