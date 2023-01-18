No negligence to be tolerated in anti-Polio drive: DC

Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in the anti-polio drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in the anti-polio drive.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing anti-polio drive that started on January 16, he directed the health officials to strictly monitor the anti-polio campaign while staying in the field to avoid any irregularities.

Shoaib said that Polio was a National issue, and it was the obligation of all to play an influential role in making the country Polio free.

The DC directed the officials concerned to cover the Polio drops refusal cases on the same day. Meanwhile, Incharge of the anti-polio drive, Chaudary Muhammad Hussain, informed APP that over 450,000 children had been administered the polio vaccine.

He said that around 3,787 polio teams, 858 area In-charges and 243 medical officers participated in the campaign. In addition, children were also immunized at 320 fixed centres and 182 transit points in the district.

He said the target to cover more than 947,000 children below five would be achieved by January 22. He said staff deployed for the campaign had been told that no negligence would be tolerated.

Hussain advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring the vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.