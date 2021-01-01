NO negligence to be tolerated in anti-typhoid campaign: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq Friday said that government would take stern action against those showing negligence in the anti-typhoid campaign.

While chairing a meeting to review typhoid campaign arrangements starting from February 1 to 15 in the urban area of the district, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to run the campaign successfully, particularly in the high risk union councils of the district.

In the drive, the DC said that 1101 mobile teams would visit door to door to vaccinate free of cost injection to the 1,876,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has directed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

The DC advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the crippling disease.